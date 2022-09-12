Biden: ‘Difficult 2 years’ ahead if Dems lose Congress
By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says if Democrats lose the upcoming midterm elections, it’s going to be a “difficult two years,” and he’s going to be spending a lot of time “with the veto pen.” Biden was speaking Monday at a Democratic National Committee reception in a swanky Boston apartment following a speech about his administration’s efforts at ending cancer “as we know it.” In the starkest terms yet, the president laid out how important the upcoming November midterm elections are. Biden also took aim at “MAGA Republicans,” continuing his sharp attacks against former Republican President Donald Trump and his supporters.