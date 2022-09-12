After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they didn’t learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The incumbent also wants to expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills. Kemp unveiled the modest set of K-12 education proposals for his second-term reelection effort on Monday at an elementary school in Oconee County. The incumbent made a $5,000 pay raise for teachers a centerpiece of his agenda when he was running in 2018. He is not currently proposing a pay raise for his second term.

