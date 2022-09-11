Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in ‘Funny Girl’

Fans of Lea Michele will have to wait a little more to see her singing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway. The actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday’s matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday. Julie Benko, who had been slated to play Fanny on Thursdays in the revival, will be performing the role now until Michele is back. Michele took over from Beanie Feldstein. Starting in July, vaccine requirements for Broadway audience members were lifted and theatergoers had the option to wear a mask.

