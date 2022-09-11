Seattle teacher strike persists, no classes Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school as teachers strike over pay and classroom support. The school district Sunday afternoon announced the cancellation of Monday classes and said negotiations with the union were ongoing. The strike began Wednesday, what was supposed to be the first day of school for the approximately 49,000 students in the district. Striking teachers said their main concern was educational and emotional help for students. The school district had offered pay raises of an additional 1% above the 5.5% cost-of-living increase set by state lawmakers — far less than the union says it wants, The union says it is opposing the district’s efforts to eliminate staffing ratios for special education students.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.