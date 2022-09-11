Skip to Content
1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — One person has died after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

