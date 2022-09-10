Officials name 2 parents, 3 children who died in shooting

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two parents and their three children who were found fatally shot at a Maryland home on Friday. In a news release on Saturday, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said autopsies confirmed that all five of the family members died from gunshot wounds, An unidentified man called 911 from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead. The parents were identified as 39-year-old Marcus Edward Milligan and 37-year-old Tara Devina Ricker Milligan. Their children were identified as 14-year-old Teresa Milligan, 11-year-old Nora Milligan and 8-year-old Finn Milligan.

