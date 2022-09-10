Not just a bag: Fendi fetes its famed ‘Baguette’ in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — From the hoopla it looked like a movie premiere, but the star was a bag. The New York fashion world gathered to help Fendi celebrate its famous “Baguette” handbag on its 25th anniversary. The choice of New York, for the Italian label, was a nod to the bag’s pop-culture resonance there, especially as immortalized in a comic mugging scene in the original “Sex and the City.” The evening was also a three-way collaboration: Designer Marc Jacobs created a number of looks linking the baguette to his distinctive streetwear style. And Jeweler Tiffany & Co. contributed a robin’s-egg blue version.

