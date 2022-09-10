Skip to Content
Blanchett, Farrell win acting honors at Venice Film Festival

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell have won the top acting prizes at the Venice International Film Festival The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival came to a close Saturday. The jury, led by actor Julianne Moore, selected the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins. Seven times in the last nine years has the best director Oscar gone to a film that world premiered at the festival.

