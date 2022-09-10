Activists blast holiday for Philippine dictator’s birthday

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists in the Philippines have rejected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s move to proclaim the birthday of his father, an ousted dictator, a special holiday in their northern home province. Marcos Jr. authorized the declaration of the public non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte province on Monday to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of his father and namesake. The dictator was ousted in an army-backed pro-democracy uprising in 1986. Marcos Jr.’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had also authorized the late president’s birthday to be observed as a holiday in Ilocos Norte. Rights activists held a news conference Saturday to reject the holiday declaration and said it was another move by the new president to whitewash the image of his father and family.

