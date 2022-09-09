Political pressure over ‘Drag Kids’ event rocks Boise Pride

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At the first Boise Pride Festivals roughly three decades ago, Joseph Kibbe and his friends had to hide their faces and were greeted by protesters holding nooses. Now the festival has grown dramatically, but a wave of political pressure and threats has Kibbe and other organizers feeling like the state is in a backslide. The opposition was sparked by an event dubbed “Drag Kids.” Organizers envisioned kids dressed in rainbow tutus lip-syncing to classic Pride anthems. But opponents including Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon expected a lurid scene where children engaged in sexualized performances. Organizers have since postponed the Drag Kids event over safety concerns, but say it’s important for LGBTQ youth to be represented at Pride.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.