Published 9:38 AM

Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — A spokesman for a northeastern Maryland sheriff’s office says deputies called to a home for a report of a shooting have found five bodies.  Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills on Friday morning. Holmes says deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies. He says officials received a report that multiple people were shot. Holmes says investigators are still inside the house. He says there’s no threat to the public.

