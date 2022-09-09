Mexico’s Senate votes to hand over National Guard to army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved handing control of the country’s recently created National Guard over to the military. When the National Guard was created by a Constitutional reform in 2019, it was placed under civilian control. But most of its training and recruitment has been done from within the army. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the guard must now be placed under military command, to prevent corruption. The lower house of Congress already approved the measure, and López Obrador is expected to sign it into law. Opposition parties said late Thursday they will file court appeals, claiming the measure violates the Constitution.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.