Italian president backs North Macedonia’s EU membership bid

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Italian president Sergio Mattarella has joined a long list of officials voicing support for North Macedonia joining the European Union, together with other Western Balkan countries. “Without the entry of the countries from the Western Balkans … the unification of the continent will not be completed,” Mattarella said Friday. He spoke at a press conference in Skopje with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski. Six Western Balkan nations are at different stages on their paths toward membership of the 27-member EU. North Macedonia and Albania started membership negotiations in July, while Serbia and Montenegro have made the greatest progress. For all, the process is expected to take years. Nevertheless, it’s seen as important in diminishing Russian influence in the region.

