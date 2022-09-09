GOP nominee from Oregon cleared of campaign cash violation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a Republican nominee for Congress in Oregon, was cleared this week of violating campaign finance law. The development came months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he also controlled. The use of the money was detailed in an Associated Press story last year, which formed the basis of the complaint. The Skarlatos campaign says he feels vindicated.

