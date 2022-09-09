Ex-Miss America Mund qualifies as ND congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat. Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state’s office announced Friday that Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot. Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund. The secretary of state’s office also said that state Rep. Rick Becker had qualified for the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

