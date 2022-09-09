24 more Malaysians rescued from Cambodia human traffickers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s foreign minister has brought 24 Malaysians back from Cambodia who were rescued from human traffickers, out of a total of 148 citizens he said have been reported missing in the country. Saifuddin Abdullah says 65 of the 148 missing Malaysians were rescued and brought home earlier, and 29 others are still at immigration centers in Cambodia and will be sent home when their paperwork and investigations are completed. Another 30 remain missing. He says the Malaysians, mostly young people, were lured by fake offers of high-paid work in Cambodia and ended up in the hands of human traffickers and were trapped there. The 24 people who returned Friday appeared with Saifuddin at a news conference but didn’t speak to reporters.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.