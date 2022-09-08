Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit to Ford’s Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in election-year battleground Michigan. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration. Yellen says she’s more optimistic about the course of the economy than she’s been “for quite a while” and says she knows “we are headed in the right direction.” Yellen’s visit to Detroit was part of a monthlong tour as well as a larger White House campaign to highlight new laws intended to aid the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

