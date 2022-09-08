Vermeer exhibit to unite Milkmaid, Girl with a Pearl Earring

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer early next year — The Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Milkmaid. The most famous museum in the Netherlands will bring together 27 of the 35 known paintings of the 17th century artist. Vermeer had the uncanny genius of letting a soothing inner light exude from his canvas. Nowhere is it more apparent than in the two paintings that have become as quintessential to Dutch art as any work of Vincent van Gogh or Rembrandt.

