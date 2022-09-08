UK’s Truss to announce plan to tame soaring energy bills
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to announce how her new government aims to ease the burden of soaring energy bills that have left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter. Truss is due to make a statement Thursday in the House of Commons. She is expected to impose a cap on bills that are skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit. Without a cap, bills will hit 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year for the average household next month The cost of capping prices could exceed 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), but Truss has rejected opposition calls to impose a windfall tax on oil companies.