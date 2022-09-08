U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million. The announcement Thursday came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.” Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday. He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

