Syrian activists says airstrikes on Idlib province kill 7

BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and first responders say Syrian government airstrikes over the country’s northwestern Idlib province have killed seven civilians and wounded at least 12. The Syrian opposition, which now holds only a tiny sliver of the country, blamed Russian -backed warplanes for the attack. Moscow has been a major ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped turn the tide in the country’s civil war in his favor. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of activists on the ground, gave the casualty figures, saying a total of 14 airstrikes were launched.

