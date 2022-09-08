Sports events in Britain called off following death of queen

LONDON (AP) — Several sporting events in Britain have been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event reacted to the announcement of the queen’s death by immediately suspending play with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. Friday’s play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval will not take place and horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday. Fridays games in the English Football League will not take place.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.