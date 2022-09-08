SC Democrats call on their party’s US Senate nominee to quit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Democrat vying to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is facing calls from within her own party to fold her campaign, following the publication of additional leaked audio in which she appears to make disparaging remarks about her constituents. The calls for state Rep. Krystle Matthews to withdraw just two months ahead of the general election came in reaction to leaked audio published by conservative activist group Project Veritas of Matthews speaking to one of its members, without her knowledge. Democrats including gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham called on Matthews to quit the race. Matthews has made no moves toward quitting. Scott is among South Carolina’s most popular politicians and is widely expected to win the general election.

