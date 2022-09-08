Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory over Russia as “empty fantasies,” insisting its army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed. The United States accused Russia of having “the gall” to blame countries for refusing to stop supporting Ukraine as Moscow seeks to destroy its neighbor, stressing that the Biden administration is committed to supporting Ukrainians as they defend their lives, liberty and democracy. The clash came Thursday at the U.N. Security Council’s third consecutive meeting on Ukraine.

