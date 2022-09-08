Ruling offers insight into move of Greitens case to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny. That’s according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. The ruling by Boone County, Missouri, Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, issued in August but not made public in Missouri, also noted that despite allegations of instances of violence levied by Sheena Greitens, there was “no pattern of domestic violence by either Mother or Father.”

By PAUL WEBER and JIM SALTER Associated Press

