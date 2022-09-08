People with disabilities sue over blocked Portland sidewalks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People with disabilities in Portland, Oregon, have sued the city, saying they can’t navigate its sidewalks because of sprawling homeless encampments. The class action lawsuit filed this week in a federal court in Oregon accuses the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The law prohibits discrimination based on disability and requires sidewalks be accessible to everyone. Portland has grappled with soaring homelessness rates, fueled by a housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said the mayor is meeting with the city attorney before providing comment.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

