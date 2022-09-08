Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan refuses to apologize in contempt case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran has appeared in court and refused to formally apologize in a case in which he faces contempt charges over his verbal threat to a female judge during a political rally last month. Thursday’s appearance by the ousted premier was a chance offered by the Islamabad High Court for Khan to avoid going to trial — which an apology would have averted. But Khan declined, insisting he had made no threats, and in turn the court scheduled the first hearing in the case for Sept. 22. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April but has battled to stay politically relevant, demonstrating his continued popularity with mass rallies across Pakistan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.