Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the world to step up the fight against climate change as a way to avoid more deadly flooding. Shahbaz Sharif made the comment in a meeting Thursday with Derek Chollet, a senior official at the U.S. State Department, as the improverished nation struggled with the aftemath of the most devastating floods in its history. The deluges have killed 1,355 people, affected 3.3 million made more than half a million homeless. Chollet is visiting Islamabad to assess the damage and arrange for aid. a day ahead of the first American planeload of supplies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan Friday on a two-day visit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.