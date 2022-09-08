Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets

Israel’s decision to absolve itself of responsibility for the shooting death of a veteran Al-Jazeera journalist has drawn criticism from international media. The Foreign Press Association said on Thursday that the conclusions of the military’s long-awaited probe into the killing “raise major questions” about its actions and “serious doubts” about its stated commitment to protect journalists. The association represents international media covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press. Israel acknowledged this week there was a “high probability” that an Israeli soldier shot the reporter by mistake during what it said was a protracted firefight with Palestinian militants. Neither the soldier nor commanders will face any punishment.

