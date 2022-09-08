Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his recent role, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and bomb shelters for the Israeli military. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment. Gordin is set to soon take over as head of Israel’s Northern Command — putting him at the forefront of efforts against Hezbollah. The Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles. To Gordin, the connection is clear: His new role will be to keep Hezbollah far away from his old one. He says Israel remains the more powerful side, but that Hezbollah is a potent enemy.