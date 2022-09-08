Indiana abortion ban challenged under religious freedom law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents of Indiana’s abortion ban set to take effect next week filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing it would violate a state religious freedom law that Republican lawmakers approved in 2015. The lawsuit follows another one filed last week also challenging the abortion ban that the GOP-dominated Legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb approved last month. The lawsuit filed in Marion County court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice argues that the ban would violate their religious rights on when they believe abortion is acceptable. They are citing a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.

