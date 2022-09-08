ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries

Finding out that shrinkflation, adorkable, subvariant and even pumpkin spice are now officially in the dictionary might make you exclaim “Yeet!” Publisher Merriam-Webster announced Wednesday that those are five of the 370 words and phrases it added to its dictionary this month. Merriam-Webster’s editor at large Peter Sokolowski says while some of the new additions may provoke debate, words are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use. Several words pushed into the public consciousness during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic were also added, including subvariant, booster dose, and emergency use authorization.

