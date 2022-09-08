Greek police find large group of migrants at Turkish border

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have located a large group of migrants on an islet on the Greek side of a river that runs along the border with Turkey. The river is a major crossing point for people illegally immigrating to Europe. A police statement Thursday said a search and rescue operation was under way to bring the migrants off the islet in the Evros River. The water level at this time of the year is shallow, which allows for easy crossing on foot at many points. Police said they launched the operation after Turkish authorities informed them that more than 300 migrants were on the Greek islet. No information was available on the precise number of the migrants, their nationalities or health condition.

