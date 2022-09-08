Former mayor, Mormon bishop accused of sex abuse of children
By BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Utah city mayor and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused at least three children decades ago. A probable cause statement shows that 77-year-old Carl Matthew Johnson was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of seven counts of sex abuse of a child. As of Thursday he had not been charged. It’s unknown is he has an attorney. Investigators say Johnson acknowledged the abuse. They say he was in a position of trust over the victims but aren’t saying if the alleged abuse occurred while he was a bishop.