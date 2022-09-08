Florida school board votes down recognizing LGBTQ+ month

MIAMI (AP) — The school board in Florida’s largest district won’t recognize October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month. It would have included a measure to teach 12th graders about two Supreme Court cases affecting the LGBTQ community. It also would have let parents opt their 12th graders out of learning about the two cases. Parents, teachers and students showed up and participated in a heated debate Wednesday before the Miami-Dade school board voted 8-1 against the measure. Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis championed a law that bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, which critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

