Fleeing civilians drown amid new attacks in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Frantic civilians are drowning as they flee a new eruption in fighting in South Sudan, and the United Nations says perhaps hundreds have died in the attacks. The U.N. peacekeeping mission says that “initial reports describe unimaginable scenes of Adidiang (town) set ablaze” and people fleeing by boats and canoes. South Sudan has struggled with violence between armed groups in the years since civil war ended in 2018. Thousands of people have been displaced since mid-August by fighting in and around the town of Tonga in Upper Nile state. Now thousands are fleeing the latest violence and toward the city of Malakal.

