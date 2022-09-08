Death toll climbs to 33 in Vietnamese karaoke parlor fire

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam has climbed to 33, with police blaming some of the fatalities on customers who failed to heed employees’ warnings to flee and remained inside locked rooms. The death in a hospital of a person who was injured in the Tuesday night fire added to the 32 victims — 17 men and 15 women — found earlier in a search of the four-story building. The online news site VnExpress quoted the provincial police director as saying Thursday that most of the customers had been intoxicated and some ignored employees’ efforts to warn them to flee.

