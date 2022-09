Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote. The court on Thursday sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting in the state. Republicans oppose the measures, saying it would open the door to fraud.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

