Blinken unveils $2B in new US military aid for Europe

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is announcing major new military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and European countries threatened by Russia. Blinken said the Biden administration would provide $2 billion in long-term military assistance to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors. That’s on top of a $675-million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier. The contributions bring total U.S. aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since the administration took office.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.