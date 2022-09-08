Austrian diplomat tipped to head sensitive UN rights office

BERLIN (AP) — United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has proposed a veteran Austrian diplomat to head the global body’s human rights office at a time when it is facing harsh criticism from China for accusing Beijing of abuses against Muslim minorities. The proposal of Volker Tuerk, currently undersecretary-general for policy in Guterres’ office, needs to be approved by the U.N. General Assembly. Tuerk would succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile. Bachelet’s term ended in August with the release of a highly anticipated report on human rights in China’s western region of Xinjiang that accused Beijing of serious human rights violations which may amount to “crimes against humanity.” China blasted the report, accusing the U.N. rights office of fabrication and allowing itself to be used by Western nations.

