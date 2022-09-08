4 nations bordering Russia to restrict Russian tourists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four countries bordering Russia say they will take regional steps to limit people from Russia from entering Europe’s visa-free zone. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Thursday they “are increasingly concerned about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens.” Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will introduce measures separately on Russians by Sept. 19. Kallas stressed that it was “not an outright entry ban.” Last month, the European Union’s 27 nations were divided over whether to slap a broad visa ban on Russian citizens. They were torn between a desire to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and concerns about punishing ordinary Russians who may not even support his war on Ukraine.

