‘1619 Project,’ ‘Books of Jacob’ are among Kirkus nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk and the book-length edition of the “1619 Project” are among the nominees for Kirkus Prizes, $50,000 honors given in three competitive categories. The nominees were announced Thursday by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews. In fiction, Tokarczuk was cited for “The Books of Jacob,” a 900-plus page novel translated from Polish by Jennifer Croft. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” which expands upon The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning magazine project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a nonfiction nominee. Winners will be announced Oct. 27.

