US citizen jailed on child porn allegations in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A United States citizen has been jailed for alleged child pornography and accused of possible involvement in human trafficking in Honduras after authorities found a semi-clothed minor in his apartment on the Caribbean island resort of Roatan. Honduras Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva said Wednesday that 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested in Roatan on Aug. 29. Police had been investigating the disappearance of a young woman earlier this year named Angie Peña. But when they searched his apartment they found a 12-year-old girl. Johnston’s lawyer could not be immediately identified to seek comment on the allegations.

