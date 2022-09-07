Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are starting the academic year at a new school after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital. In preparation for the first day of classes Thursday, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term. Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.

