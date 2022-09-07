Report: Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector

BERLIN (AP) — A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects and wind farms. Clean energy, which under IEA’s definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East. The Paris-based agency said high energy prices have also seen an upswing in fossil fuel project and wages clean energy jobs still lag on pay.

