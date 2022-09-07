Prosecutors review ‘voluminous’ evidence in Rushdie attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors say they need more time to review it. The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, appeared in a western New York courtroom Wednesday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the volume of material entitled him to additional time to comply with a requirement to turn over evidence to Matar’s lawyer. The Observer of Dunkirk reports that both sides are due back in court next Tuesday. Matar, who’s from New Jersey, is charged with severely injuring Rushdie. He has pleaded not guilty.

