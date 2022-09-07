Paraguay seeks clues in slaying of journalist in border city

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Paraguayan officials are searching for clues in the killing of a journalist in the northern end of the country, while prosecutors disputed accusations that that law enforcement officials failed to protect the victim. Thirty-three-year-old Humberto Coronel was a journalist in the northern city of Pedro Juan Caballero. He was shot eight times by a man on a motorcycle Tuesday as he left Amambay Radio. Paraguay’s Office of the Attorney General says the shooter was a “hit man.” Coronel and another journalist had reported receiving a threat in June. The prosecutor in charge of investigating the killing says Coronel had refused protection from authorities after the threat.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.