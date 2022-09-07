Palestinian man shot dead after wounding Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man, who the military says hit a soldier with a hammer. The soldier was lightly wounded in Thursday’s violence, in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death but had no details. Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians. The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians during that time.

