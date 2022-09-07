New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss inherits an economic storm

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister has pledged to rebuild the economy and “ride out the storm” gathering over the country, but Liz Truss faces a daunting job. She inherits an ailing economy on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation that’s forecast to worsen in coming months and millions crying out for government help to cope with soaring energy bills. Starting in October, millions of households will see their average yearly energy bill jump to about 3,500 pounds, or $4,000, which is almost triple what they paid a year ago. Truss is due to announce a major financial package Thursday to tackle soaring energy costs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.