Here they are: Obamas’ White House portraits being unveiled
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are unveiling their official White House portraits. President Joe Biden is hosting a ceremony at the White House, where America’s first Black president and first lady will reveal the portraits before they are put on public display in the mansion. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a blue dress and is seated on a sofa in the Red Room.